VIDEO: Abbotsford highway crash sees vehicle swerve into oncoming traffic, but avoid collision

A car narrowly avoids hitting oncoming traffic on Highway 1 on Tuesday (Dec. 13).

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 westbound just before Whatcom Road on Tuesday (Dec. 13) saw one vehicle lose control, cross the highway centre meridian and narrowly avoid hitting eastbound traffic.

Miraculously, no serious injuries occurred as a result.

The Abbotsford Police Department’s media relations officer Paul Walker confirmed that they received a notification of the collision at 5:36 p.m. Walker stated that the vehicle eventually ended up in a ditch on South Parallel Road.

“Given the dash camera footage I have viewed, we’re very fortunate that no one was seriously hurt or killed,” he said.

