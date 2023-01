The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Jan. 8. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 40-year-old man was fatally stabbed outside the shelter he was staying at in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood Sunday night (Jan. 8).

The Vancouver Police Department said the man was stabbed when an altercation broke out between him and another person near Yukon and West 5th Street. The man was taken to hospital where he died around 10:30 p.m.

VPD hasn’t made any arrests.

Anyone with information can contact the department at 604-717-2500.

