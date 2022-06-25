Vancouver Police release new video, details about Indigenous woman’s last known whereabouts

Tatyanna Harrison had been living in Surrey until Feb. 3, last seen in the Downtown Eastside

Vancouver Police and the family of an Indigenous woman, who was last in “regular contact” with her family until the end of March, are releasing more information about the missing woman.

Tatyanna Harrison, 20, was reported missing on May 3, according to a previous release from Surrey RCMP.

At the time, Surrey RCMP did not say where she was last seen.

Then on May 30, the Vancouver Police Department renewed the call for the Harrison, noting she was last seen in the Downtown Eastside.

And then on June 3, VPD released surveillance images of a manwho may have information regarding the disappearance of Harrison.

Now the VPD has worked with Harrison’s mom, Natasha, to release a new video “documenting the last known whereabouts of Tatyanna Harrison, missing for more than seven weeks and last seen on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside,” according to a release Saturday (June 25).

“Tatyanna is a very strong and beautiful girl that’s a voice for people who suffer, or people who don’t have one,” Natasha says in the video. “She’s articulate, she’s smart, she’s an avid reader, she’s fearless.”

“I’m putting out a plea to the public to help find my daughter. She’s 20 years old and she was last seen on the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver.”

Police say Harrison had been in “regular contact with her family until the end of March, when she last texted her mother from a new phone number from somewhere in the Downtown Eastside.”

She was reported missing six weeks later, on May 3, “but despite an investigation by police – supported by Tatyanna’s family, friends, and the community – there are no solid leads on her whereabouts.”

VPD say Harrison had been staying in Surrey until about Feb. 3 when she spoke with Surrey RCMP officers in the area of King George Boulevard and Bolivar Road, “and told them she had nowhere to stay.”

From Feb. 9 to 22, according to the latest release from VPD, she stayed at a shelter at 875 Terminal Ave. in Vancouver, where she was often seen in company of a companion.

“On March 23, Tatyanna visited an RBC bank at Main and East Hastings Street to report her bank card lost. She got a new card, withdrew cash, and was recorded on video with a man who has not yet been identified.”

Police say she sent her mom a text from a new number the next day.

That was the last day Harrison communicated with her mom, but VPD add there have been “numerous” sightings of her in Vancouver. On April 7 at Robson Park and on April 22 at the Grand Union Pub near Abbott and West Hastings streets.

However, police add, she never arrived to collect her social assistance cheque at the end of April, and her current whereabouts remain unknown.

“Each day that passes without finding Tatyanna increases our concern for her well-being,” says Const. Tania Visintin.

“Tatyanna’s family, friends, and the community have been instrumental in helping establish a timeline of her last whereabouts. The VPD and Tatyanna’s family want to ensure that the entire community remains engaged in the ongoing search for Tatyanna. We are asking everyone to share this video so we can find Tatyanna.”

Visintin added it’s “out of character for Tatyanna to have gone so long without speaking to her friends and family, who tell us her failure to reach out is an indication Tatyanna is in danger.”

Harrison, a 20-year-old Indigenous woman, is five-foot-one with brown eyes and a slim build. When she was last seen, she had medium length auburn hair, “although her hairstyle and colour may have changed.”

Police added she often wears prescription glasses and baggy clothes.

If you’ve seen Tatyanna, if you know where she is, or if you have any information that can help locate her, please call VPD’s dedicated tip line at 604-717-2530, email vpd.missing@vpd.ca, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

