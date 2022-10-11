Kyle Leech of Vancouver split a $1 million Lotto Max prize with a ticket purchased in Abbotsford. (BC Lottery Corporation)

Vancouver man wins $500K from lotto ticket purchased in Abbotsford

Kyle Leech splits $1M prize with ticket-holder in Quebec

A lottery ticket purchased in Abbotsford has resulted in a Vancouver man becoming $500,000 richer.

Kyle Leech was barely awake when he learned he had won $500,000 from a shared Maxmillions prize with another winning ticket in Quebec from the Sept. 27th Lotto Max draw.

“I was in my parents’ apartment in bed still and, at first, I thought the Lotto! app was glitching,” Leech said. “I closed the app and reopened it and checked it again, and then three more times before I finally believed it.”

Leech, who purchased his ticket at the Otter Co-op Gas Bar on Mount Lehman Road in Abbotsford, was most excited to share the news with his wife.

“But I was up a lot earlier than her, so I had to wait until she was up – I texted her to call me when she was awake,” he said.

Leech plans to pay off his mortgage and travel more.

“My wife and I have a dog that we love to take out paddle-boarding and hiking, so we’re hoping to travel more with this win,” he said.

Leech said he feels “super lucky and fortunate” to have won.

“It will definitely take some stress off and make things easier.”

