A catamaran sailing vessel capsized in the Strait of Juan de Fuca on Monday, June 13. (USCG Pacific Northwest/Twitter)

US Coast Guard rescues four people on route to Victoria

Individuals rescued while kayaking/sailing from Port Townsend to Victoria

The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to multiple reports of people in the water and has rescued four people from the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

The individuals were kayaking or sailing from Port Townsend, Wash., to Victoria.

Nearby vessels are also offering assistance.

USCG noted there is a gale warning and a small craft advisory in the area.

The first stage of the human-powered race from Victoria to Alaska kicked off from Port Townsend at 5 a.m. Monday.

Traditionally, teams have 48 hours to cross this stretch of the strait but due to dangerous conditions in the forecast, this was extended, and racers now need to arrive in Victoria by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

During the Race to Alaska (R2AK), competitors are not allowed to use motors or have support teams.

An update on R2Ak’s website at 9:30 a.m. Monday, noted many teams are waiting for conditions to improve. A 10:13 a.m. update noted three teams had capsized – Razzle Dazzle, B Team and Runaway Redux – and all racers were safe.

The first team, Pure & Wild, arrived in Victoria at 9:38 a.m., followed by Pestou just after 10 a.m. and Ruf Duck at 10:16.

Teams are still scheduled to leave Victoria at noon on June 16 for the more than 1,100-km trek to Alaska.

More to come.

