Upper Fraser Valley RCMP ask for input on policing priorities

The public is invited to take an online survey or talk face-to-face at several open houses

The RCMP’s Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment (UFVRD) is asking for your input as they work on a three-year strategic plan that will cover 2023 to 2025.

UFVRD has community police offices in Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Boston Bar and you’re invited to share your thoughts on policing priorities.

“As a regional detachment, we are responsible for providing high quality policing service for each of these municipalities and their surrounding areas, which include 23 First Nations,” an RCMP news release said. “Your voice matters. This strategic planning process includes a comprehensive community engagement process to seek input from citizens and stakeholders on policing and safety concerns in our communities.

“Information collected will be shared with our communities and will help to identify and develop the priorities, goals, objectives and actions of the UFVRD.”

There are several opportunities to be heard starting with an online survey that’s available now through April 7, 2023 at https://bit.ly/RCMPUFVRD_CommunitySurvey.

There will be a handful of open houses after the survey closes, starting May 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Boston Bar Community Hall.

The other open houses are:

– May 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Agassiz Agricultural Hall

– May 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sardis Library in Chilliwack

– May 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Evergreen Hall in Chilliwack

– May 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Harrison Hot Springs Memorial Hall

– May 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hope Recreation Centre

An Indigenous community open house will be held May 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the University of the Fraser Valley’s Gathering Place at the Chilliwack campus.

Anyone with questions can email UFVRD_CLIENT_SERVICES@ rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

