A snowfall warning is in affect for the Coquihalla Highway as it’s expecting 15-25 centimetres from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. (DriveBC)

Up to 25cm expected on Coquihalla overnight

From Wednesday night to Thursday morning, the highway is expecting 15-25 centimetres of snow

A snowfall warning is in affect for the Coquihalla Highway.

From tonight until Thursday morning (March 2), the stretch of highway from Hope to Merritt is expecting 15-25 centimetres of snow, according to Environment Canada.

“Periods of snow will start this afternoon and intensify early Thursday morning,” said Environment Canada. “Snow will transition to periods of flurries Thursday afternoon.”

Travellers are reminded that driving conditons can change drastically in snowy and freezing conditions and that visibility could be limited in some areas.

The Okanagan Connector and Highway 3 do not have snowfall warnings in affect.

