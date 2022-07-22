Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent is hosting an open house for Ukrainians and their Chilliwack hosts on July 28 at her Chilliwack office. (Kelli Paddon MLA)

Ukrainian guests and their Chilliwack-Kent hosts invited to casual open house by local MLA

‘Our Ukrainian guests have been through so much trauma and uncertainty,’ says Chilliwack-Kent MLA

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon is hosting a special open house event for Chilliwack hosts of Ukrainians and their guests on July 28 at her Chilliwack office.

“Our Ukrainian guests have been through so much trauma and uncertainty, in addition to having to start over in a new home in a new province,” Paddon told The Progress. “I wanted to provide this casual chance to meet guests and hosts and get acquainted with members of the community by sharing stories and snacks.”

The MLA also wanted to answer any questions they may have about provincial programs and services.

“This open house format will also allow people to come and go on their own schedule, so hopefully those who are interested will be able to stop by,” Paddon said. “I’m looking forward to meeting and welcoming people!”

Dozens of local hosts have been welcoming Ukrainians who’ve fled their homes to escape the Russian attacks.

“Chilliwack has always been a community full of people who want to help others,” Paddon pointed out. “Our community’s strength often lies in how no matter what, we pull together when needed. I think the way so many have opened their homes, their businesses, and their hearts to Ukrainian guests is the most recent example of the generosity of our neighbours.”

More than a dozen people have confirmed they will attend by RSVP and more expected to register in the coming days.

The gathering is set for Thursday, July 28, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Chilliwack at J4- 6640 Vedder Road.

To RSVP email kelli.paddon.MLA@leg.bc.ca

