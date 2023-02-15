Two Mission bikers hit speeds of 200 km/h and pass cop car in Abbotsford

Pair were detained for dangerous driving on 80 km/h zone on Highway 11

Two motorcyclists from Mission had their bikes impounded on Tuesday night (Feb. 14) after passing an unmarked police car at high speed on Highway 11 in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

Two Mission motorcyclists who were going up to 120 km/h over the speed limit and passed an unmarked police car Tuesday night (Feb. 14) in Abbotsford had their bikes impounded and were detained for dangerous driving.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said the incident began just before 10 p.m., as plainclothes patrol officers were travelling along Highway 11 towards Mission.

He said the two motorcycles came up behind them at high speed and then passed the police vehicle.

Walker said the officers continued to follow “at a safe distance” and alerted Mission RCMP for assistance.

He said the motorcyclists reached speeds of between 180 and 200 km/h along Highway 11 in an 80 km/h zone.

“The motorcycles were observed conducting unsafe lane changes, passing other motorists on the roadways while driving at excessive speeds,” Walker said.

He said police stopped the motorcyclists and, when they tried to ride away, the officers were able to remove both riders from their bikes.

Walker said the two men – both 23 years old and from Mission – were detained for dangerous driving and were released from custody with violation tickets for for excessive speeding, driving without due care and attention, and an unsafe lane change.

They also had their motorcycles impounded for seven days.

Walker said one of the men was involved in an impaired-driving incident in Abbotsford on Jan. 21. In that incident, he was issued an immediate roadside prohibition and various violation tickets.

Walker said in 2022, the APD took 881 impaired drivers off Abbotsford roads. That’s 103 more than in 2021.

“These numbers continue to climb each year, and we need drivers to start making better choices when getting in their vehicles’ driver’s seats,” he said.



