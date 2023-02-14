Trip for tortilla chips and candy turns into $100K win for Abbotsford resident

Joan Stevens of Abbotsford recently won $100,000 on a Black Pearls scratch-and-win ticket. (Photo by BC Lottery Corporation)

A trip to the store for some gifts for her grandson and a spur-of-the-moment purchase of a scratch-and-win ticket has netted a $100,000 prize for an Abbotsford resident.

Joan Stevens won the top prize on the Black Pearls ticket, which she purchased from the Husky gas station on Old Yale Road.

Stevens said she had gone to the store to buy some tortilla chips and Valentine’s Day candy for her grandson, and purchased the ticket as an afterthought. She was at home when she found out she had won.

“My first thought was that it couldn’t be real. I went right back to the store to validate it,” Stevens said.

She said she was most excited to share the news with her daughter, who was in disbelief and thought she was lying.

Stevens said she hopes to make her retirement dreams of living by the ocean come true.

“I’ve always dreamt of retiring and buying my dream home on Vancouver Island if I ever won the lottery,” she said.

ALSO SEE: ‘Wow!’: Abbotsford man wins big on scratch-and-win ticket

