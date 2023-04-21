Transit employer says mediation an option to end month-long strike in Fraser Valley

Labour minister said earlier this week that neither party had indicated the need for mediation

The employer of the eastern Fraser Valley transit workers says there are a lot of options on the table to end the strike.

On Monday, labour minister Harry Bains told reporters that neither the employer or employee had indicated to him they are willing to enter into mediation, as the strike rolled over the one-month point.

But First Transit has told the News that they are “willing to resume negotiations, participate in mediation, or resolve the labour dispute through arbitration.”

The information was sent in an email on Thursday afternoon from a company spokesperson, repeating the current offer on table.

“First Transit presented leaders of Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 561 with a comprehensive offer on March 16, 2023,” they said. “First Transit’s offer proposed a five-year settlement, with total wage increases of up to 16 per cent over five years, and COLA-related adjustments in year five. This is on par with trends across the province.”

COLA stands for cost-of-living adjustments.

They added that First Transit has “never wavered from its commitment of working towards a resolution that restores transit service for Fraser Valley residents. First Transit is confident that a sustainable solution is possible if CUPE 561 leadership returns to the bargaining table, or agrees to participate in mediation or arbitration.”

Employees have been on the picket line at various locations, while withholding services in Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Agassiz, Harrison Hot Springs and Hope. First Transit manages the regional services on contract through BC Transit.

Meanwhile, some municipal governments have been stepping into the fray. Chilliwack and the Fraser Valley Regional District have both asked the province to step in and assign a mediator to the task. Many residents have spoken up to say they are losing work and missing school due to the lack of services.

First Transit has also sought a court injunction against its workers, for claims they are committing “unlawful acts” on the picket line.

