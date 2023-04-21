Fraser Valley-based First Transit transit workers voted 98 per cent in favour of job action following a strike vote on Dec. 19, 2022. They’ve now been on strike for over a month. (File photo)

Fraser Valley-based First Transit transit workers voted 98 per cent in favour of job action following a strike vote on Dec. 19, 2022. They’ve now been on strike for over a month. (File photo)

Transit employer says mediation an option to end month-long strike in Fraser Valley

Labour minister said earlier this week that neither party had indicated the need for mediation

The employer of the eastern Fraser Valley transit workers says there are a lot of options on the table to end the strike.

On Monday, labour minister Harry Bains told reporters that neither the employer or employee had indicated to him they are willing to enter into mediation, as the strike rolled over the one-month point.

But First Transit has told the News that they are “willing to resume negotiations, participate in mediation, or resolve the labour dispute through arbitration.”

The information was sent in an email on Thursday afternoon from a company spokesperson, repeating the current offer on table.

“First Transit presented leaders of Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 561 with a comprehensive offer on March 16, 2023,” they said. “First Transit’s offer proposed a five-year settlement, with total wage increases of up to 16 per cent over five years, and COLA-related adjustments in year five. This is on par with trends across the province.”

COLA stands for cost-of-living adjustments.

READ MORE: Labour minister says neither party in Fraser Valley transit dispute ready for mediation

They added that First Transit has “never wavered from its commitment of working towards a resolution that restores transit service for Fraser Valley residents. First Transit is confident that a sustainable solution is possible if CUPE 561 leadership returns to the bargaining table, or agrees to participate in mediation or arbitration.”

Employees have been on the picket line at various locations, while withholding services in Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Agassiz, Harrison Hot Springs and Hope. First Transit manages the regional services on contract through BC Transit.

Meanwhile, some municipal governments have been stepping into the fray. Chilliwack and the Fraser Valley Regional District have both asked the province to step in and assign a mediator to the task. Many residents have spoken up to say they are losing work and missing school due to the lack of services.

First Transit has also sought a court injunction against its workers, for claims they are committing “unlawful acts” on the picket line.

READ MORE: First Transit seeks court injunction against workers picketing in Abbotsford and Chilliwack

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC TransitBreaking NewsTransitUnion wage deals

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police investigate theft of more than $20M of gold, goods at Toronto Pearson Airport
Next story
4/20: Cannabis activists smoke outside B.C. legislature to push for legalization changes

Just Posted

Fraser Valley-based First Transit transit workers voted 98 per cent in favour of job action following a strike vote on Dec. 19, 2022. They’ve now been on strike for over a month. (File photo)
Transit employer says mediation an option to end month-long strike in Fraser Valley

The Grey Cup will be stopping at Gerry’s OK Tire in Abbotsford on Saturday (April 22). (Instagram photo)
Gerry’s OK Tire in Abbotsford hosting the Grey Cup

Chilliwack Coun. Jeff Shields said asking the province to assign a mediator in the transit strike was a ‘grand idea,’ at city hall on April 18, 2023. (Screenshot/ City of Chilliwack video)
Chilliwack joins regional district, other cities asking province to assign mediator in transit strike

MVI at Boundary Road near Sand in Chilliwack at about 7:30 a.m. (Google maps)
MVI with vehicle in ditch on western edge of Chilliwack