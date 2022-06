Crash occurred in front of Castle Fun Park, right lane blocked

Google Maps screenshot taken at 11 a.m.

Westbound commuters on Highway 1 are being slowed by a crash in Abbotsford.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. at Whatcom Road, and is blocking the right lane.

Vehicles are backed up past Sumas Mountain Road, and vehicles are taking detours on North Parallel Road to avoid the crash site.

