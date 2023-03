A vehicle incident affected westbound traffic Thursday on BC Highway 1 near No. 3 Road in Abbotsford

A reported vehicle incident on BC Highway 1 near No. 3 Road in Abbotsford on Thursday morning (March 9) is impacting westbound traffic, according to Drive BC.

📡#BCHwy1 reports of a vehicle incident affecting westbound traffic near No. 3 Rd. Watch for emergency crews. #Abbotsford #Chilliwack — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 9, 2023

Drive BC advises drivers to watch for emergency crews.

@dillon_white

dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.