Time for a leisurely paddle down the Hope-Camp slough system in Chilliwack

Paddle the Slough Challenge ‘a great way to explore nature close to home,’ say organizers

A photo from the third annual Paddle the Slough event in 2017. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

It’s time to consider launching a canoe, dinghy, or kayak in a section of the Hope-Camp slough system over the next two weeks.

The 6th annual Paddle the Slough Challenge, hosted by Watershed Watch Salmon Society and Friends of the Camp/Hope Sloughs, is a self-guided event that kicked off on May 20.

“Get together with family and friends for a unique adventure exploring the sloughs and waterways in Chilliwack,” according to the event listing.

The Slough Challenge event runs over four weeks until June 20, and the goal is to raise awareness for the need for restoration of salmon habitat in the historic sloughs.

There are sections of the Nelson Slough, Camp Slough, Hope Slough, Bear Slough/West Camp Slough to choose from for the event with maps available.

“It’s a great way to explore nature close to home. You might be surprised at what you see along the way!”

While on the paddle adventure, take some pics or short videos and send to engagement@watershedwatch.ca for a chance to win prizes from local businesses.

Event Registration will give organizers a chance to send everyone safety information about the event, and there are route maps to allow participants a chance to plan their paddle adventures.

RELATED: Slough restoration the aim of spring planting

RELATED: Friends of the slough push for restoration

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackPaddling