(Pixabay file photo)

(Pixabay file photo)

Three B.C. communities in top 5 of Canada’s ‘rattiest’ cities

Vancouver, Burnaby, Kelowna all make the list

Oh rats!

Orkin Canada has released its latest list on British Columbia’s Top 20 ‘Rattiest’ Cities.

Vancouver tops the list, followed by Burnaby, and then Kelowna.

Cities are ranked by the number of rat and mice treatments the company performed between Aug. 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Orkin is warning that increased rodent sightings are likely as pandemic fear wanes.

The pest control company noted the lockdown caused aggressive behaviour in rodents, such as cannibalism, “street fights”, and territorialism, due to a lack of food.

The aggressive behaviour, the company says is expected to lessen, but population growth is likely to increase activity and sightings.

How can you prevent the pest?

Orkin suggests trimming back landscape at least one metre from exterior walls, eliminate outdoor water sources, inspect regularly for burrows and rodent droppings, and close any cracks or gaps larger than a quarter-inch.

Across Canada, Toronto tops the list for the nation’s rattiest city.

Vancouver, Burnaby, and Kelowna take spots two through four, with Mississauga, Ontario in fifth, making B.C. Canada’s Rattiest province.

B.C.’s rattiest cities are:

  1. Vancouver
  2. Burnaby
  3. Kelowna
  4. Victoria
  5. Richmond
  6. Surrey
  7. Vernon
  8. Coquitlam
  9. Port Coquitlam
  10. Langley
  11. Delta
  12. Kamloops
  13. Chilliwack
  14. North Vancouver
  15. Abbotsford
  16. Maple Ridge
  17. Prince George
  18. West Vancouver
  19. Penticton
  20. Nanaimo

READ MORE: Get ready for a spooky paw-rade at Unleashed Brewing, Kelowna

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AnimalsBritish Columbia

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police chief said ‘Freedom Convoy’ would end by first Monday: ex-police board chair
Next story
Police mourn death of RCMP constable fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.

Just Posted

Wildfire smoke is particularly unhealthy and people are advised to stay indoors until this situation improves, if possible. Rain could come as early as Thursday night, according to Environment Canada, potentially marking the end of a three-month drought in the region. (Kemone Moodley/Hope Standard)
Inaccessible fire burning near Hope will need significant rainfall, says B.C. Wildfire

Air quality advisory issued last week continued Monday, Oct. 17 with terribly smoky skies in Chilliwack persisting all week long. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Air quality in Chilliwack, Fraser Valley went from bad to worse with choke-inducing smoke

The 2019 Rotary Christmas Parade. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Rotary Christmas Parade set to roll through downtown Chilliwack for 1st time since 2019

Students within the Abbotsford school district were asked to consider aging issues when creating art, and many of the pieces are now on display at a gallery at the University of the Fraser Valley. (Submitted art)
Abbotsford student art work explores perceptions on aging