Teri Westerby is running for Chilliwack school board trustee with tagline ‘Forward, together’

Community advocate Teri Westerby is running for school board trustee with the tagline “Forward, together.”

“I know that I can make a difference in Chilliwack,” Westerby posted on his candidate’s website, teriwesterby.com.

“Chilliwack wants to move forward, and it’s time we all work together to make progress.”

Westerby’s candidate website maps out the ways he has dedicated himself to creating positive change in Chilliwack over the past five years.

“Through my work with the Gender Support Network, Chilliwack Pride Society, Downtown Chilliwack Community Market and Sexuality and Gender Equity Committee through Chilliwack Healthier Communities – I have learned how to support the community.”

His “four pillars” of education include: safety, support, communication, and community.

The decided emphasis on defending human rights is no accident.

“A community made of many different people with many unique needs,” Westerby explained.

He pledges to listen and help folks to navigate the systems.

“I will advocate for them and help them to advocate for themselves. I strive to create a sense of community where folks of all backgrounds can come together and feel like they belong.”

He’s built myriad connections and relationships with individuals from all walks of life.

“This experience has taught me how to work collaboratively with people, even when we have different backgrounds and ideas.

“I will lead with empathy and compassion. I will always have an open door for everyone, and will dedicate myself to creating space for people to speak for themselves.”

