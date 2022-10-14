Take the bus for free on election day in Chilliwack

BC Transit announced that several of its partner communities were offering free rides Saturday

BC Transit is offering free rides on election day. Pictured here is driver Chuck Little photographed on March 18, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

City of Chilliwack put out a reminder this week that there is free transit on offer for residents of Chilliwack all day on election day, Saturday, Oct. 15.

BC Transit announced Oct. 12 that several of the communities it services across the province were going to be offering free transit to make it easier for folks to get to voting stations. Chilliwack is one of them.

Free transit will be provided in Chilliwack this Saturday, October 15. For a list of voting places, visit https://t.co/tbE6zYXVJt https://t.co/ch2gZhi8BW — City of Chilliwack (@City_Chilliwack) October 13, 2022

BC Transit said the take-the-bus-for-free decision is one made by local government partners in each community.

Polls will be open in Chilliwack between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Oct. 15, and there will be six polling stations:

• Greendale Elementary Community School – 6621 Sumas Prairie Road

• Landing Sports Centre – 45530 Spadina Avenue

• Promontory Heights Elementary School – 46200 Stoneview Drive

• Rosedale Traditional Community School – 50850 Yale Road

• Sardis Secondary School – 45460 Stevenson Road

• Yarrow Community School – 4595 Wilson Road

