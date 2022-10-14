BC Transit is offering free rides on election day. Pictured here is driver Chuck Little photographed on March 18, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

BC Transit is offering free rides on election day. Pictured here is driver Chuck Little photographed on March 18, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Take the bus for free on election day in Chilliwack

BC Transit announced that several of its partner communities were offering free rides Saturday

City of Chilliwack put out a reminder this week that there is free transit on offer for residents of Chilliwack all day on election day, Saturday, Oct. 15.

BC Transit announced Oct. 12 that several of the communities it services across the province were going to be offering free transit to make it easier for folks to get to voting stations. Chilliwack is one of them.

BC Transit said the take-the-bus-for-free decision is one made by local government partners in each community.

RELATED: Free rides on election day

Polls will be open in Chilliwack between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Oct. 15, and there will be six polling stations:

• Greendale Elementary Community School – 6621 Sumas Prairie Road

• Landing Sports Centre – 45530 Spadina Avenue

• Promontory Heights Elementary School – 46200 Stoneview Drive

• Rosedale Traditional Community School – 50850 Yale Road

• Sardis Secondary School – 45460 Stevenson Road

• Yarrow Community School – 4595 Wilson Road

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC TransitCity of ChilliwackElection 2022

Previous story
Columbia Valley residents believe neighbour is turning property into garbage dump
Next story
VIDEO: West Coast Women’s Show returns to Abbotsford

Just Posted

The West Coast Women’s Show is back at Tradex and runs from Friday to Sunday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
VIDEO: West Coast Women’s Show returns to Abbotsford

BC Transit is offering free rides on election day. Pictured here is driver Chuck Little photographed on March 18, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Take the bus for free on election day in Chilliwack

Residents have been watching truck after truck roll onto a property on Iverson Road in the Columbia Valley, and they are concerned for the aquifer that provides their drinking water. (submitted photo)
Columbia Valley residents believe neighbour is turning property into garbage dump

Firefighters were called to a fully involved house fire on Seabird Island on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (Adam Louis/ The Observer)
UPDATE w/PHOTOS: Emergency crews called to fully-involved house fire on Seabird Island near Agassiz