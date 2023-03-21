Gagandeep Singh, 21, surrounded by friends after being attacked at a bus stop in Kelowna in March 2023. (GoFundMe)

Gagandeep Singh, 21, surrounded by friends after being attacked at a bus stop in Kelowna in March 2023. (GoFundMe)

Suspects identified, no arrests made as hate crimes team investigates Kelowna bus stop assault

Police still asking those with dash cam footage from the area/time of the assault to come forward

Kelowna RCMP has identified a suspect group in the assault on an international student Friday night.

Gagandeep Singh, 21, is resting at home following an attack after exiting a city bus where his turban was ripped off and he was dragged by his hair.

Investigators are conducting extensive video canvassing and continue to ask anyone with dash camera video from the area of Highway 97 N and the McCurdy bus stop between 10:15 and 10:45 p.m. March 17.

Although the suspect group has been identified, no arrests have been made at this time.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the motive and details of the assault.

“It is imperative that we conduct our investigations methodically and thoroughly to obtain all available evidence” states Acting Officer in Charge of the Kelowna Regional RCMP Inspector Rob Pikola. “We condemn this incident and take all acts of violence in our community very seriously.”

The BC Hate Crimes Team has also been engaged to ensure any hate elements are identified and investigated.

READ MORE: Community rallies behind international student assaulted in Kelowna

READ MORE: ‘Hate crime committed by cowards’: Okanagan MP outraged over attack on international student

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Long-time MLA Mike Morris won’t seek re-election in Prince George riding
Next story
Heather Maahs responds to Chilliwack School Board censure

Just Posted

Chilliwack district principal Sean Wicker takes a photo of, left to right, school board trustees Heather Maahs, David Swankey, Margaret Reid, Teri Westerby, Willow Reichelt, Richard Procee, and district superintendent Rohan Arul-Pragasam at the district’s donor recognition dinner at G.W. Graham school on March 15, 2023. On March 16, Maahs was censured by the school board. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Heather Maahs responds to Chilliwack School Board censure

Councillor Ken Herar shows off the Pride Progress Flag at council on June 6, 2022. The matter was revisited on Monday (March 20) with the council voting to move forward without flying the pride flag at municipal locations. /Screenshot from Mission Council
Pride flag won’t fly at City of Mission facilities

Kristen Glass (left) environmental education co-ordinator at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve and Camille Coray, executive director, are excited to welcome folks to the Family Nature Festival, a free, two-day, all-ages event at the heron reserve March 31 and April 1. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Free, 2-day nature festival at blue heron reserve will cap off spring break in Chilliwack

This map of upcoming rail repair will see road closed at the tracks, Vedder Road north of Spruce, overnight on April 1 until April 2. (City of Chilliwack)
Tracks will be temporarily impassable at 3 rail crossings in Chilliwack this spring