Suspects identified, no arrests made as hate crimes team investigates Kelowna bus stop assault

Police still asking those with dash cam footage from the area/time of the assault to come forward

Gagandeep Singh, 21, surrounded by friends after being attacked at a bus stop in Kelowna in March 2023. (GoFundMe)

Kelowna RCMP has identified a suspect group in the assault on an international student Friday night.

Gagandeep Singh, 21, is resting at home following an attack after exiting a city bus where his turban was ripped off and he was dragged by his hair.

Investigators are conducting extensive video canvassing and continue to ask anyone with dash camera video from the area of Highway 97 N and the McCurdy bus stop between 10:15 and 10:45 p.m. March 17.

Although the suspect group has been identified, no arrests have been made at this time.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the motive and details of the assault.

“It is imperative that we conduct our investigations methodically and thoroughly to obtain all available evidence” states Acting Officer in Charge of the Kelowna Regional RCMP Inspector Rob Pikola. “We condemn this incident and take all acts of violence in our community very seriously.”

The BC Hate Crimes Team has also been engaged to ensure any hate elements are identified and investigated.

