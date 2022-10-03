Sunday saw record-breaking heat in Chilliwack with extremely low humidity

Record heat and drought lingering into October in Chilliwack, Fraser Valley along with smoky air

The smoky skies seen Sept. 27, 2022, are continuing with the record heat, and drought in October. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

The trend of record heat and drought seem to be lingering into October along with smoky air, according to Roger Pannett, Chilliwack’s volunteer weather watcher for Environment Canada.

“Record-breaking max of 27.8 C today at a low humidity of 28%!” he posted in his Oct. 3, 2022 report.

That high maximum temperature is 10.1 C above normal, since the previous record max of 27.1 C was on Oct. 2, 1993.

This comes on the heels of September 2022 coming in as the driest on record.

So Sunday’s high max temp matched exactly the all-time October max of 27.8 C reached Oct. 6, 1952.

The record drought goes on.

“In the past 77 days rainfall is only 7.7 mm on 2 days,” Pannett said.

He’s been sending out regular updates to media updates, and sounding the alarm about the drought in the Fraser Valley by urging the BC Wildfire Service to reinstate the campfire ban, given the drought level.

Sunday morning saw “a smoky health hazard 196 reading!” Pannett reported from the PurpleAir.com readings.

“More smoky mornings to occur this week as drought and high temperatures to continue.”

