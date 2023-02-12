Strong winds forecast for Metro Vancouver while Coquihalla can expect more snow

Coquihalla Highway can expect 25 cm of snow overnight as up to 90 km/h winds impact Metro Vancouver

More snow is forecast for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt from Sunday evening (Feb. 12) to Monday night (Feb. 13) with up to 25 cm expected. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Inclement weather is set to hit the Lower Mainland overnight with strong winds forecast for Metro Vancouver and snow anticipated for the Coquihalla Highway.

According to an Environment Canada special weather statement issued on Sunday morning (Feb. 12) for Metro Vancouver, strong winds that may cause damage are expected near the Strait of Georgia and Juan de Fuca Strait.

From Monday afternoon (Feb. 13) to Monday evening, winds will gust from 70 km/h to 90 km/h in Metro Vancouver regions near the water with 50-70 km/h winds near the Strait of Georgia and 70-90 km/h winds near Juan de Fuca Strait.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur,” the weather statement read. “High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches.”

Meanwhile, periods of heavy snow are expected on the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt from Sunday evening to Monday night with total snowfall accumulations of 20 to 25 cm.

Environment Canada says snow will taper off early Tuesday morning when a ridge of high pressure moves in. Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may be impacted and difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

@dillon_white

dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Weather