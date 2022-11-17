‘Spirit of unity’ acknowledged by Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl one year after flooding, slides

‘Some of the land and some of our neighbours still bear the scars of this traumatic event,’ said MP

One year after catastrophic flooding and landslides that hit B.C., the MP for Chilliwack-Hope issued a statement acknowledging the unifying “sense of community” that brought everyone together.

“We mark the anniversary of this event, but more importantly the selflessness and heroism of the people who took action to help their fellow British Columbians in their time of need,” said MP Mark Strahl in the House of Commons.

MP Strahl offered some examples of selfless heroes.

“Farmers who put their lives at risk to save the animals on Sumas Prairie,” Strahl underlined, along with volunteers who filled sandbags “through the night” to save the Barrowtown pump station, farms and homes, and those who provided food and shelter to “stranded strangers.”

He also mentioned the angling guides who helped with rescues by water, as well as first responders, soldiers and road crews “all doing whatever was needed” to keep everyone safe.

“One year later, some of the land and some of our neighbours still bear the scars of this traumatic event. We will be there to help them heal, no matter how long it takes,” Strahl said. “While we will never forget the devastating impact that the unprecedented rains brought last year, we will also remember the spirit of unity and the sense of community that brought us together like never before.”

