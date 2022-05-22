The makers of Jif peanut butter are recalling some of its products due to potential salmonella contamination. (Courtesy of Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

The makers of Jif peanut butter are recalling some of its products due to potential salmonella contamination. (Courtesy of Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Some Jif peanut butter products recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

Jars with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 should be disposed of immediately

The makers of Jif peanut butter are urging Canadians to check their recent purchases as they issue a recall for some products due to potential salmonella contamination.

The J.M. Smucker Co. issued a voluntary recall Saturday for a number of peanut butter products sold in Canada, including creamy, light and crunchy peanut butter products.

The company, which is issuing the recall in cooperation with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, says jars with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 should be disposed of immediately.

The Canadian recall follows an American outbreak of salmonella affecting 14 people in 12 states that has been linked to Jif peanut butter.

Salmonella symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting and in rare cases can cause arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis and urinary tract symptoms.

Consumers who would like to report symptoms or who have questions are encouraged to contact Jif.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaFoodHealth and wellness

Previous story
Lengthy passport processing delays present problems for B.C. resident

Just Posted

Paddlers take part in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: War canoe races return to Chilliwack waterway at Skwah

Zen is an eight-year-old German shepherd cross up for adoption at the Chilliwack SPCA. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Find Me My Furever Home – Zen at the Chilliwack SPCA

About 50 people gathered in Hope on Saturday, May 21, 2022 to hear Premier John Horgan announce $100 million in funding to honour Japanese-Canadians and to “continue the healing for generations to come,” Horgan said. The livestream broadcast of the announcement in Hope was hosted by the Tashme Historical Society. Folks gathered at the Hope Recreation Centre about 20 kilometres northwest of the former Tashme Internment Camp. At 1,200 acres in size, Tashme was Canada’s largest Japanese-Canadian internment site of the Second World War and, at its height, was home to 2,644 people. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. commits $100 million to support Japanese Canadians interned in World War II

Fire damage was mostly confined to the front porch area of this First Avenue house in Chilliwack, said assistant fire chief Andy Brown. The fire happened late in the evening on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack fire crews battle 2nd fire in same house in less than 1 month