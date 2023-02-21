Snowfall warning as storm hits parts of Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3

Winter storm will see snow taper off to flurries this evening after frontal system passes

A winter storm is bringing snow of 10 to 20 centimetres to parts of the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3, Hope to Allison Pass.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Tuesday (Feb. 21) for parts of the Interior, with the 10 centimetres already on the ground near Allision Pass, in the Hope to Princeton section of Highway 3.

For the Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt as well, hazardous winter conditions are expected.

Snow has fallen near the summit of Coquihalla Highway.

“Pacific frontal system is giving snow to the B.C. Interior,” according to the alert. “Periods of heavy snow will continue through this afternoon.

“The snow will taper off to a few flurries this evening.”

