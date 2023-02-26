Heavy snow hit the Fraser Valley overnight with up to 30 cm blanketing the region. The snow is expected to stop or transition to rain on Sunday (Feb. 26) morning. /Kevin Mills Photo

Snow blankets Fraser Valley with up to 30 cm overnight

The snow is expected to transition to rain or end this morning with travel conditions impacted

Heavy snow hit the Fraser Valley overnight with total accumulations ranging from 10 to 30 cm throughout the region.

According to a special weather statement from Environment Canada, the snow is expected to ease this morning (Feb. 26) or transition to rain.

Crews throughout the Fraser Valley are working to clear priority routes. Approximately 25 cm dropped on Chilliwack, while Abbotsford received 22 cm, Agassiz got 17 cm and Hope 10 cm.

A significant weather system pushed across the South Coast and brought widespread snow to the region. Light snow on Saturday night transitioned into heavy snow overnight, with snowfall amounts varying depending on elevation and proximity to the water.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” the weather statement read.

On the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, rapidly accumulating snow may result in challenging travel conditions with low visibility. With snow accumulations near 25 cm, an additional 10 cm is expected Sunday night due to unstable airmass.

