Several projects in Chilliwack complete thanks to nearly $3M in federal funding

Several projects throughout the City of Chilliwack are now complete thanks, in part, to nearly $3 million in federal funding.

Road repaving, a new pump track, bike lane additions and other projects were completed as a result of $2.95 million in funding through the Canada Community-Building Fund in 2021.

“To encourage people to walk and bike to get to their destination, safety has to be top of mind,” said the honourable Dominic LeBlanc, minister of intergovernmental affairs, infrastructure and communities. “Our government is pleased to be enabling numerous improvements to Chilliwack’s active transportation and recreational infrastructure. It is how we will build vibrant cities, where residents have the opportunity to get active and enjoy the outdoors.”

At $1.7 million, the largest portion of funding was used to repave and rehabilitate 13 kilometres of roadways throughout the city, construct six kilometres of bike lanes and three and a half kilometres of pedestrian facilities and sidewalks.

The city’s first cycle pump track, which opened in February 2021, also received funding through this program in 2020 and 2021.

Kids and adults test out Chilliwack’s new pump track the day it opened on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

The 500-metre asphalt surfaced circuit used $900,000 through the Canada Community-Building Fund to add the new outdoor recreational amenity for bicycles, scooters, skateboards and more. It’s called a “pump track” because of the motions made by riders on BMX or mountain bikes, scooters, boards, wheelchairs and more, as they navigate the looping trails called circuits – of which there is one for advanced riders, and another for less experienced ones.

A total of $350,000 in additional funding was directed to the installation of rectangular rapid flashing beacon crosswalks at 22 locations to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety at those intersections.

Road repaving, a pump track, bike lane additions and other projects were completed as a result of $2.95 million in funding through the Canada Community-Building Fund in 2021. (City of Chilliwack)

“Through new and improved cycling and pedestrian infrastructure, including a new cycle pump track and updated crosswalks, the City of Chilliwack is paving the way for a healthier community,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “It’s great to see these key investments in projects that reduce pollution, lessen congestion and improve community safety.”

The Canada Community-Building Fund provides predictable, long-term and stable funding to local governments in British Columbia for investment in infrastructure and capacity building projects. This program is funded by Infrastructure Canada and administered by the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM).

“We are grateful to the Government of Canada and UBCM for their support through this program,” said Mayor Ken Popove. “The Canada Community-Building Fund enables the city to complete additional infrastructure projects that enhance the quality of life of our residents.”

