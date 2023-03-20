Evidence of a small fire on March 17, 2023 outside the new fence at the Chilliwack Library erected for security, according to city hall. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Evidence of a small fire on March 17, 2023 outside the new fence at the Chilliwack Library erected for security, according to city hall. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Security concerns prompt new fence around back of Chilliwack public library

Location frequented by people living on the streets, several burn spots seen next to building

They say fences make good neighbours.

It might be more accurate to say that fences make good neighbours happy because they keep out bad neighbours.

Like the fence erected just over eight years ago to head off homeless people from camping and starting fires under the Yale Road Overpass, the City of Chilliwack has erected a similar fence around the back side of the Chilliwack Library adjacent to Salish Park.

READ MORE: Fencing off homeless camp part of a broader action plan: City

Visitors to the park over the years will have noticed frequent gatherings of individuals under the awning on the back side of the library, and occasionally there are black marks next to the building, evidence of small fires.

Some Progress readers asked why the fence was installed, one person suggested they didn’t like it, another said it was a great idea.

Asked if it had to do with what appeared to be evidence of small fires, Mayor Ken Popove did not address that directly but pointed to security generally.

“A temporary fence had previously been installed around the library due to security issues,” Popove said in an emailed statement.

“A new fence is being constructed as a more attractive alternative to the temporary fencing that had previously been in place.”

Evidence of a small fire on March 17, 2023 outside the new fence at the Chilliwack Library erected for security, according to city hall. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Evidence of a small fire on March 17, 2023 outside the new fence at the Chilliwack Library erected for security, according to city hall. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackFraser Valley Regional LibrarySecurity

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man shot in face in downtown Nanaimo

Just Posted

Evidence of a small fire on March 17, 2023 outside the new fence at the Chilliwack Library erected for security, according to city hall. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Security concerns prompt new fence around back of Chilliwack public library

This figure, shown at the Vernon Winter Carnival, is also the mascot for the Quebec Winter Carnival. What is the name of this mascot? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Francophone culture?

A police incident closed off two exits on Highway 1 in Abbotsford on Sunday morning. Th Abbotsford Police Department says a pair of prolific offenders were taken into police custody while fleeing in a stolen vehicle. /Twitter Photo
Stolen vehicle incident on Highway 1 in Abbotsford leads to arrest

Kristen Glass (left) environmental education co-ordinator at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve and Camille Coray, executive director, are excited to welcome folks to the Family Nature Festival, a free, two-day, all-ages event at the heron reserve March 31 and April 1. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Free, 2-day nature festival at blue heron reserve will cap off spring break in Chilliwack

Pop-up banner image