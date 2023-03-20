Security concerns prompt new fence around back of Chilliwack public library

Location frequented by people living on the streets, several burn spots seen next to building

Evidence of a small fire on March 17, 2023 outside the new fence at the Chilliwack Library erected for security, according to city hall. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

They say fences make good neighbours.

It might be more accurate to say that fences make good neighbours happy because they keep out bad neighbours.

Like the fence erected just over eight years ago to head off homeless people from camping and starting fires under the Yale Road Overpass, the City of Chilliwack has erected a similar fence around the back side of the Chilliwack Library adjacent to Salish Park.

READ MORE: Fencing off homeless camp part of a broader action plan: City

Visitors to the park over the years will have noticed frequent gatherings of individuals under the awning on the back side of the library, and occasionally there are black marks next to the building, evidence of small fires.

Some Progress readers asked why the fence was installed, one person suggested they didn’t like it, another said it was a great idea.

Asked if it had to do with what appeared to be evidence of small fires, Mayor Ken Popove did not address that directly but pointed to security generally.

“A temporary fence had previously been installed around the library due to security issues,” Popove said in an emailed statement.

“A new fence is being constructed as a more attractive alternative to the temporary fencing that had previously been in place.”

Evidence of a small fire on March 17, 2023 outside the new fence at the Chilliwack Library erected for security, according to city hall. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

editor@theprogress.com

City of ChilliwackFraser Valley Regional LibrarySecurity