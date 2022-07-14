A Talon Helicopters aircraft transported Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue team members to Widgeon Falls, where a swimmer went missing on Wednesday night. (Ridge Meadows SAR/Special to The News)

A Talon Helicopters aircraft transported Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue team members to Widgeon Falls, where a swimmer went missing on Wednesday night. (Ridge Meadows SAR/Special to The News)

Search and Rescue teams seek man feared drowned at Widgeon Falls

Popular hiking spot near Pitt Lake scene of potential drowning

The swiftwater rescue team from Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue joined the Coquitlam search team in trying to find a person who disappeared at Widgeon Falls on Wednesday evening, and is feared to have drowned.

“A search for a missing individual last seen swimming at the falls was conducted with nothing found this evening,” reported the RMSAR team in a social media post. “Coquitlam SAR is working with the RCMP to determine the next steps.”

The teams searched the area immediately around the falls, and down stream, but were not able to locate the person.

Widgeon Falls is a popular hiking area in Pinecone-Burke Provincial Park, and is accessed by paddlers via Pitt Lake and Widgeon Creek.

More details as they become available.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple RidgePitt MeadowsSearch and Rescue

Previous story
Train derailed near Kamloops
Next story
B.C. man facing charges for collision that killed 23-month-old child

Just Posted

Abbotsford veteran John Molnar, 91, has just returned from South Korea where he was honoured with an Ambassador for Peace medal for his time there during Korean War. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
91-year-old veteran from Abbotsford honoured by South Korean president

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford (Abbotsford News file photo)
Over $280K in contraband seized at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford

Diane Janzen, executive director of Chilliwack Community Services, and Josh Togeretz, youth outreach worker with Cyrus Centre, at Main Street Church drop-in centre.Chilliwack Community Services was one of several groups to receive community gaming grants in 2022. (Jessica Peters/ Chilliwack Progress file)
$700K in community gaming grants for charities, service groups of Chilliwack, Agassiz

Kate Feltren, curator with the Chilliwack Museum and Archives, talks about travelling exhibition called ‘Where are the Children? Healing the Impacts of the Residential Schools’ which is on display until Oct. 15. The museum has added artifacts and info from the former Coqualeetza Indian Residential School site which was later home to the Coqualeetza Indian Hospital. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Museum hosts first-in-Canada exhibit ‘Where are the Children?’