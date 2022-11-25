A worker removes dead geese from Sardis Pond in Chilliwack on November 23, 2022. (Anne Dickey photo)

A worker removes dead geese from Sardis Pond in Chilliwack on November 23, 2022. (Anne Dickey photo)

Sardis Park is confirmed site of ‘active’ outbreak of avian influenza in Chilliwack

Risk to public, pets ‘low’ but virus can infect domestic poultry, pet birds or wild birds

Sardis Park in Chilliwack is the site of an active avian influenza outbreak.

Residents have been calling in reports of dead wild birds in the pond on an ongoing basis.

Carol-Anne Dutchak’s home backs on to the park and she says she has seen a “couple of hundred” dead geese over the last two weeks.

“It’s really quite nasty to see,” Dutchak said. “The dead geese are all over. Crows are tearing them apart. It’s not a pleasant site to see.”

Animal control officials have been removing carcasses from the pond, which have included Canada geese and cackling geese.

“City staff and staff from Fraser Valley Regional District Animal Control have been responding to these reports, and would have been on-site this week to recover and dispose of the deceased birds,” according to City of Chilliwack spokesperson Liana Wiebe.

RELATED: Local farms under quarantine

City staff contacted the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture and Food regarding the outbreak, as avian flu falls under the aegis of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, with provincial support.

Ministry officials confirmed with city staff that there is an active avian influenza virus outbreak in the park, and they have recommended that staff post a notice at the park, which includes safety tips for park users.

“Dead waterfowl are being found in the park and are being regularly removed by animal control officers,” according to the Ag ministry notice from the Office of the Chief Veterinarian.

The risk of avian influenza spreading to people and companion animals (such as dogs and cats) is considered “low.”

However, the virus can be transported on footwear and pets’ paws to other locations and potentially infect domestic poultry, pet birds or wild birds in other locations.

“Avian influenza causes significant impact on poultry farms and to other birds such as pet birds and wild birds, and we all need to do our part to minimize transmission of the virus,” the notice continued.

“Dead birds may also carry other diseases that can impact companion animals or people.”

The provincial ministry is recommending these steps:

• Stay away from the park if you have contact with poultry or birds

• Keep pets on leash at all times when in the park and away from waterfowl habitat such as water and water’s edge, and areas contaminated by bird dropping;

• Clean and dry footwear and your pet’s paws and wet fur after visiting the park;

• Do not touch, pick up, or allow your pet contact with dead bird carcasses.

The ‘wild bird mortality investigation program’ hotline, 1-866-431-2473, accepts reports of dead wild birds from the public.

Dutchak says there is not enough signage warning people to stay away from the dead birds, and she worries that kids might be curious.

“Maybe they should notify the schools.”

RELATED: Outbreak linked to wild bird migration

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackFraser ValleyWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Holocaust survivor’s orange cake recipe made into cupcakes by Chilliwack bakery
Next story
Traffic in both directions affected after vehicle crashes into barrier on Hwy 1 near Chilliwack

Just Posted

A crash on Highway 1 on Nov. 25 resulted in a concrete barrier being pushed into oncoming traffic. (Google Maps)
Traffic in both directions affected after vehicle crashes into barrier on Hwy 1 near Chilliwack

A worker removes dead geese from Sardis Pond in Chilliwack on November 23, 2022. (Anne Dickey photo)
Sardis Park is confirmed site of ‘active’ outbreak of avian influenza in Chilliwack

Chilliwack’s Ben Hagkull joined the national team for an evaluation camp in Calgary. (Wheelchair Basketball Canada photo)
Chilliwack’s Hagkull invited to Wheelchair Basketball Canada camp in Calgary

Juilet Bridge on the Coquihalla highway. (B.C. Transportation)
Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector on winter storm watch

Pop-up banner image