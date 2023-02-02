People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Canada’s largest skating rink has officially broken it’s record for the latest opening date - but it hasn’t opened yet. The National Capital Commission announced on social media today that the last time the canal opened this late was Feb. 2, 2002, but as the years have progressed the seasons have gotten shorter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Canada’s largest skating rink has officially broken it’s record for the latest opening date - but it hasn’t opened yet. The National Capital Commission announced on social media today that the last time the canal opened this late was Feb. 2, 2002, but as the years have progressed the seasons have gotten shorter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Rideau Canal, world’s largest skating rink, set to have latest opening date on record

Weather turning colder, but has been too mild this year to build safe ice

The world’s largest naturally frozen skating rink still hasn’t opened as an Ottawa winter festival gets underway, putting the Rideau Canal Skateway on track to have its latest opening date on record.

The National Capital Commission said on social media today that the last time the canal opened this late was Feb. 2, 2002, but skating seasons have generally gotten shorter in recent years.

The NCC says that until now, the weather has been too mild this year to build safe ice.

It says that crews are taking advantage of cold weather this week to get the canal open.

But that won’t happen in time for the start of the city’s annual Winterlude festival, which is taking place from Saturday until Feb. 20.

The internationally renowned skateway, which is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site, draws tourists from all corners of the country to the nation’s capital every winter.

RELATED: Climate change causing more frequent warm winter temperatures: extreme weather expert

Climate change

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Okanagan College ‘did not entertain conversations’ about paying ransom
Next story
Maple Ridge vet volunteers to help animal fire victims

Just Posted

Dylan Putz was diagnosed with a rare form of pediatric cancer at 17 and he died at 19 in 2022. His mother Carmen Putz is hoping to raise funds for research at the inaugural Hearts of Gold Gala Feb. 9 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (GoFundMe) Carmen Putz lost her 19-year-old son Dylan to a rare form of pediatric cancer in January and now she’s raising awareness for what she says is the underfunding of childhood cancers.
Chilliwack’s inaugural Hearts of Gold Gala raising funds for pediatric cancer research

A mini documentary about Sumas Prairie farmers who were affected by the 2021 floods has been released by AgSafe. (Screenshot from video)
Mini documentary shows impact of 2021 floods on Sumas Prairie farmers

Children who are anxious about reading or have difficulty with words are encouraged to sign up for Paws 4 Stories where they can read to a St. John Ambulance - SJA Child Certified Therapy Dog. Pictured here is Lucky at the Yarrow Library with owner, Lesia Leversage (left), and librarian Wanda Lindsay in 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Here’s what’s coming up at the 3 libraries in Chilliwack

Students from both Sardis Secondary School and Chilliwack Secondary School rehearse together at Sardis on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 in preparation for an upcoming band trip to perform in Disneyland. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘There’s no rivalry’: 2 Chilliwack high school bands join forces to perform in Disneyland together

Pop-up banner image