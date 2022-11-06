Second World War veteran Warner Hockin gets help walking to the cenotaph to lay a wreath at Veterans Memorial Park in Chilliwack on Nov. 11, 2019. Hockin died on Oct. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Remembrance Day ceremonies in Chilliwack return to normal for 2022

Ceremonies at downtown cenotaph, Vedder cenotaph and Coqualeetza Longhouse will go ahead

After two years of scaled-back Remembrance Day ceremonies in 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic restrictions, this year things will be pretty much back to normal at Chilliwack’s three ceremonies.

Even though the two former legions (Chilliwack Branch 4 and Vedder Golden Branch 280) recently amalgamated, there will still be events at both cenotaphs on Nov. 11 at Veterans’ Memorial Park in downtown Chilliwack at Yale Road and Main Street, and at All Sappers’ Memorial Park at Keith Wilson and Vedder roads.

“They will look very much the same and very much like what we’ve seen in years past,” said Krista Smith, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Chilliwack-Vedder Branch 295.

There will be a parade, colour party, wreath laying and dignitaries at both locations. People are asked to arrive by 10:30 a.m.

“We’re looking forward to the crowds coming out,” Smith said.

RELATED: Banners with 4 Chilliwack veterans pictured on them honour heroes of all wars

The Stólō Veterans’ Remembrance Day ceremony will also be taking place on Nov. 11. Doors open at 9 a.m. in the Coqualeetza Longhouse (7201 Vedder Rd.) and the ceremony is slated to start at 10 a.m. The procession to the memorial site will be at 10:50 a.m., followed by roll call at 11 a.m. and then a moment of silence at 11:11 a.m.

Since the last pre-pandemic Remembrance Day ceremonies in 2019, at least six Second World War veterans in Chilliwack have died: Len Fitzgerald (Nov. 6, 1922 to July 26, 2020), Walter Georgeson (July 14, 1923 to Sept. 18, 2021), Warner Hockin (Sept. 17, 1924 to Oct. 30, 2021), Harry Mayne (May 17, 1925 to Nov. 20, 2021), Gordon Norrish (May 16, 1920 to April 26, 2022), and Harold Thorp (died on Aug. 13, 2021 at age 98).

Second World War veterans still alive in Chilliwack include Bernie McNicholl and Tom Lambon.

 

