Red Dress Day in Chilliwack to mark missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls

The parking lot in downtown Chilliwack might become a sea of red on Friday (May 5) to mark missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
The Ann Davis Transition Society is holding a Red Dress Day event in their main parking lot off Young Road.
There will be guest speakers, open mic, and a visual display on MMIWG2S.
“We will be remembering missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, and showing our support and solidarity with family members and loved ones. Please show your support by wearing red!”
The gathering starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 4:30 p.m. at 9046 Young Road, Chilliwack.
Red Dress Day is being held in collaboration with Cultural Advisor and Elder Dionne McGrath, Ann Davis Transition Society, Wilma’s Transition Society, and Pacific Community Resources Society.
Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com
@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.