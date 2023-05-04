Red Dress Day in Chilliwack to mark missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls

Friday will see Ann Davis parking lot become a sea of red as attendees asked to dress in red

A red dress hangs from a large cedar tree on the Coqualeetza grounds for the 2019 MMIW Day of Remembrance. For 2023 the day will be marked in the parking lot of Ann Davis Transition Society, May 5 at 3 p.m. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)

The parking lot in downtown Chilliwack might become a sea of red on Friday (May 5) to mark missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

The Ann Davis Transition Society is holding a Red Dress Day event in their main parking lot off Young Road.

There will be guest speakers, open mic, and a visual display on MMIWG2S.

“We will be remembering missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, and showing our support and solidarity with family members and loved ones. Please show your support by wearing red!”

The gathering starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 4:30 p.m. at 9046 Young Road, Chilliwack.

Red Dress Day is being held in collaboration with Cultural Advisor and Elder Dionne McGrath, Ann Davis Transition Society, Wilma’s Transition Society, and Pacific Community Resources Society.

RELATED: Marking National Day of MMIWG

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:

jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackMissing womanMMIWG