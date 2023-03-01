Nanaimo RCMP are still looking to identify a suspect behind an intentionally set fire the Walmart store at Woodgrove Centre, Feb. 22. (File photo)

Nanaimo RCMP are still looking to identify a suspect behind an intentionally set fire the Walmart store at Woodgrove Centre, Feb. 22. (File photo)

RCMP still sniffing for culprit in diaper fire that closed a B.C. Walmart for days

Chemical discharges from smouldering diapers and fire extinguisher needed to be ventilated

Nanaimo RCMP are looking to identify a primary suspect behind a fire set on the diaper shelf in the baby supplies department of a Nanaimo Walmart.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the investigation into the fire, that was intentionally set, is continuing, but so far, no suspects have been identified.

The fire was reported Feb. 22 at about 1:45 p.m. at the Walmart at Woodgrove Centre. It was quickly doused by an employee, but the resulting smoke damage forced the store to be evacuated and closed for several days to allow the building to be properly ventilated.

“While the investigation is moving forward, investigators have not been able to identify a primary suspect and that is frustrating,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2023-6199.

READ ALSO: Smouldering diapers shut down Walmart in Nanaimo


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArsonfireRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Trudeau, Eby announce $27 billion B.C. health care deal
Next story
Climate protester paints Royal B.C. Museum’s iconic mammoth

Just Posted

Fraser Valley-based First Transit bus drivers have voted 98 per cent in favour of job action following a strike vote on Dec. 19. Job action has been escalating as talks continue. (File photo)
Fraser Valley transit strike action could escalate to full walk-out, says CUPE

Andy Anderson of Abbotsford celebrated his 95th birthday on Sept. 19, 2020. He died on Feb. 23, 2021. His daughter successfully sued his former housekeeper for $110,000 in unpaid loans and other transactions, with the judgment being issued in January 2023. (Submitted photo)
Former housekeeper ordered to repay $110K to Abbotsford man’s estate

Emergency crews responded to a crash at the Herrling Island Road exit on Highway 1, east of Chilliwack on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Google maps)
Light standard ‘sheared off’ in collision on Hwy 1 east of Chilliwack

Snow will continue on Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt today (Mar. 2) with 20 to 30 cm expected to fall by Friday (Mar. 3) near noon. Mixed rain and snow will stop this morning for most of the Fraser Valley. /B.C. Transportation
More snow expected for Coquihalla Highway while mix hits most of Fraser Valley