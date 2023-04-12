Proposed 2 new Chilliwack ridings could have dramatically different boundaries

Riding of Chilliwack to become ‘Chilliwack North,’ Chilliwack-Kent would become ‘Chilliwack-Cultus Lake’

Final recommendations for B.C.’s new electoral district boundaries are out, and both Chilliwack ridings have changed dramatically since the draft report last fall.

If approved, the Chilliwack riding would be renamed “Chilliwack North” to represent a population of 52,440, centred on downtown, along with Sumas Mountain, Greendale, Rosedale and Popkum. In the final draft, the new electoral district does not include Yarrow, or Deroche.

The existing Chilliwack-Kent riding would become “Chilliwack-Cultus Lake” to represent 53,148 citizens, losing Agassiz, Harrison Hot Springs and the northern Harrison Lake section, and including Yarrow, Promontory, Cultus Lake, the Eastern Hillsides, and Ryder Lake.

The BC Electoral Boundaries Commission published its final report recently with the new boundaries, and new names of electoral districts heading to the Legislative Assembly for approval.

The report calls for six new ridings in areas that have seen rapid growth, like Langley, Surrey, and Kelowna, boosting the total number of provincial ridings to 93 from the current 87. The other new electoral districts are in Vancouver, Burnaby and Langford on Vancouver Island.

“Our proposal to increase the number of electoral districts reflects our growing province,” said Justice Nitya Iyer, chair of the Commission. “We do not recommend reducing the number of ridings in more sparsely populated areas of the province because doing so would undermine effective representation.”

The commission recommends changes to 72 electoral district boundaries and changes to 41 electoral district names based on the geographic, demographic, and communication and transportation considerations set out in the Electoral Boundaries Commission Act.

“We learned a great deal from our initial and final public consultations,” said Iyer.

They held 63 public meetings in 44 communities, netting 2,000 submissions.

“We wish to thank wholeheartedly the many British Columbians who took the time to share their views with us. Your input was invaluable in shaping our understanding of our complex and diverse province.”

See the final report and proposed boundaries are at www.bcebc.ca with an interactive map of current and proposed electoral boundaries: https://bcebc.ca/2022-final-electoral-division-names-populations-and-deviations/?step=map-all

