Poppy campaign fundraiser for veterans kicks off in Chilliwack

Krista Smith, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Chilliwack-Vedder Branch 295, pins a poppy on mayor Ken Popove’s coat on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at Veterans’ Memorial Park in downtown Chilliwack, kicking off the annual poppy campaign fundraiser. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack’s annual poppy campaign fundraiser has officially started.

Although there were cloudy skies above, the rain held off as legion president Krista Smith pinned a poppy on mayor Ken Popove’s coat at Veterans’ Memorial Park in downtown Chilliwack on Wednesday, Oct. 26, kicking off this year’s campaign.

Money from the poppy campaign goes towards veterans every year, said Smith, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Chilliwack-Vedder Branch 295.

“The poppy campaign money is very strictly controlled and it’s strictly for veterans and their dependants,” she said. “If somebody needs help with a wheelchair, or a ramp, or hearing aids, or a service dog, that’s where that money goes.”

The campaign runs from Oct. 26 right up until Nov. 11.

After two years of scaled-back Remembrance Day ceremonies in 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic restrictions, this year things will be pretty much back to normal.

Even though Chilliwack’s two former legions recently amalgamated, there will still be events at both cenotaphs on Nov. 11 – Veterans’ Memorial Park (downtown Chilliwack at Yale Road and Main Street), and at All Sappers’ Memorial Park (Keith Wilson and Vedder roads).

There will be a parade, colour party, wreath laying and dignitaries at both locations.

“They will look very much the same and very much like what we’ve seen in years past,” Smith said. “We’re looking forward to the crowds coming out.”

The Stólō Veterans’ Remembrance Day ceremony will see doors open at 9 a.m. in the Coqualeetza Longhouse (7201 Vedder Road) and the ceremony is slated to start at 10 a.m. The procession to memorial site will be at 10:50 a.m., followed by roll call at 11 a.m. and then a moment of silence at 11:11 a.m.

Leading up to Remembrance Day, banners will be popping up around Chilliwack featuring local veterans.

Starting around Nov. 1, 100 banners will be hung around town. Four Chilliwack veterans will be pictured on four different banners and they include: Piper James Cleland Richardson (First World War), Bernie McNicholl (Second World War), Bryan Kormendy (Balkans), and Jonathan Tremblay (Afghanistan).

Second World War veterans Bernie McNicholl (left) and Warner Hockin (who died on Oct. 30, 2021) chat during the closing of the legion ceremony at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 4 on Mary Street on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. McNicholl is one of four Chilliwack veterans whose picture will be on banners around Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

QR codes, which will feature more information on the four veterans and others, are printed on the banners.

For more on the veteran banners project, go to sites.google.com/view/rcl295/home.

Additionally, anyone who wants to help with the poppy campaign can call the branch at 604-858-3600.

“Every time somebody buys a poppy or a pin, you’re helping those folks. There’s young ones, there’s older ones, there are all ages and it’s a wonderful program. It really helps them out a lot.”

