Police investigate ‘disturbing’ incidents at Cultus Lake, pledge extra patrols

‘The fact that this individual interacted with children…is particularly concerning,’ say RCMP

Chilliwack RCMP is investigating two “disturbing” incidents that happened near Cultus Lake this week, and pledging some extra patrols over the long weekend.

Two children were playing at Cultus Lake Elementary School at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 30), according to police reports, when they were approached by a male who asked them for directions and then touched his groin through his pants.

The children ran for help. Police conducted extensive patrols of the area at the time but were unable to locate the suspect, described as a Caucasian man in his 20s, with a thin build, and shoulder length brown hair.

Investigating officers were told of another incident from late the night before (Aug. 29), which had not been reported to police.

“A witness advised that a male matching the same description had exposed himself and committed an indecent act at approximately 11 p.m, in the area of First Avenue near Hemlock Street in Cultus Lake,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP.

Investigators are seeking to identify the male who committed the indecent act at the lake.

“It is important for the public to be aware of these incidents and to report indecent activity to police,” says Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. “This behaviour is disturbing and the fact that this individual interacted with children in one of the incidents is particularly concerning. The RCMP will continue to have an enhanced presence in Cultus Lake this Labour Day long weekend and will be conducting extra patrols of the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.

