Police identify man shot and killed in parking lot of Surrey hotel

Surrey’s Mohamed Abdulrahman Mohamed, 28, was shot and killed Monday (July 4) in the the parking lot of the Days Inn Hotel near the 13300-block of King George Boulevard. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

The victim of a deadly shooting at a Surrey hotel has been identified.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says 28-year-old Mohamed Abdulrahman Mohamed was shot and killed Monday (July 4) in the parking lot of the Days Inn Hotel near the 13300-block of King George Boulevard.

IHIT says it has released Mohamed’s name in the hopes of finding more witnesses and information that might lead them to a suspect or suspects.

Mohamed was from Surrey and was known to police, IHIT says, adding that while homicide investigators have confirmed the shooting was targeted, it was connected to any other recent shootings in the Lower Mainland.

Mohamed was involved in drug trafficking but IHIT says investigators have been “unable to confirm any gang-nexus at this time.”

“Regardless of Mohamed’s alleged activities or associations, his life was taken from him,” said Sergeant David Lee of IHIT. “Our investigators are committed to resolving this homicide and are seeking public assistance.”

Police investigate a fatal shooting at a Surrey hotel Monday (July 4). (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Surrey RCMP said a suspect vehicle, described as an “older model silver four-door Infiniti sedan was seen fleeing from the area.”

A vehicle was later found on fire in an alleyway in the 12400-block of 96 Avenue in Surrey. Homicide investigators have linked the vehicle to the shooting at the Days Inn Hotel. Both scenes have been processed and items were collected for forensic exam. Canvassing for witnesses and CCTV is continuing, IHIT says.

Witnesses are being sought and IHIT is also interested in dashcam in the areas around the Days Inn and the burned vehicle at 124 Street and 96 Avenue on July 4, around 5 p.m.

Anyone with information is being asked to call IHIT on the Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.



