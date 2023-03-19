Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he’d implement a countrywide standardized test for nurses and doctors, making it easier for them to switch provinces or enter Canada from other countries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he’d implement a countrywide standardized test for nurses and doctors, making it easier for them to switch provinces or enter Canada from other countries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Poilievre calls for testing that would allow doctors, nurses to work across Canada

Conservative leader says he’d implement a countrywide standardized test

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for a countrywide standardized testing process that would speed up licence approvals for doctors and nurses.

Poilievre says his proposed “blue seal” testing standard would allow qualified health-care professionals to work in any province or territory that volunteers to be part of the program.

He described his plan at a press conference today, saying a model that allowed professionals to take a test and get an answer within 60 days would address Canada’s ongoing shortage of health-care professionals, such as family doctors and emergency-room nurses.

Under the existing licensing system, each province and territory has its own processes to be licensed as a doctor or nurse.

Poilievre says that means professionals from one province can’t necessarily work in another region, while new immigrants also struggle to obtain the necessary approvals.

He says the “blue seal” model draws on the “red seal” standard for skilled workers in regulated trades that include carpenters, heavy equipment operators and industrial electricians.

“It’s common sense: if you can do the job, you should get the job,” he added during a press conference at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa on Sunday.

“If we had all the doctors that are here today in Canada, but trained abroad, working in our health-care system, we could reduce our doctor shortage by half.”

Poilievre detailed his proposal ahead of the federal government’s latest fiscal blueprint, which is be presented to Parliament on March 28.

— By David Friend in Toronto

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DoctorsHealthcarenurse

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
People with schizophrenia had a higher risk of death during B.C.’s 2021 heat dome: study
Next story
Sikh community gathers at Kelowna bus stop following alleged attack

Just Posted

A police incident closed off two exits on Highway 1 in Abbotsford on Sunday morning. Th Abbotsford Police Department says a pair of prolific offenders were taken into police custody while fleeing in a stolen vehicle. /Twitter Photo
Stolen vehicle incident on Highway 1 in Abbotsford leads to arrests

Kristen Glass (left) environmental education co-ordinator at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve and Camille Coray, executive director, are excited to welcome folks to the Family Nature Festival, a free, two-day, all-ages event at the heron reserve March 31 and April 1. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Free, 2-day nature festival at blue heron reserve will cap off spring break in Chilliwack

VIMFF - Best of the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on April 1. (Photo by Casey Dubois)
Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival returns to Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Adam Degenstein turns his horses around while competing in the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Farmers prepare to break ground at 101st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match

Pop-up banner image