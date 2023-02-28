PODCAST: Passionate about everything Passive House

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Passionate about everything Passive House, Nick Bray, shares his unlikely journey with Mike and Jennifer-Lee co-hosts of Measure Twice, Cut Once, about building a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom high-performance house on a 25-foot-wide peat bog in Vancouver.

‘A passive home has the potential to use up to 90% less energy than a typical house creating a huge reduction in energy bills. More importantly, the impact on improved living space for the occupants and a reduction in CO2 emissions to help tackle global warming for the environment are huge,’ says Nick Bray.

Lucila Diaz shares her expansive design solutions for the 18-foot-wide home.

