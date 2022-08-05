Playground equipment at Chilliwack school closed after kids land in emergency room

A Facebook poster said their children experienced burning eyes, face, mouth and elbows

Playground equipment at Chilliwack’s Central Elementary School was closed Friday morning (Aug. 5) after a Facebook poster said their children ended up in the emergency room at Chilliwack General Hospital.

“My children have burning eyes, face, mouth and elbows,” the poster wrote.

Not long after, a facilities worker from Chilliwack School District was seen cordoning off equipment with yellow caution tape. That person said there was nothing visual, but the playground would remain closed until staff could give it a thorough wipe down.

The Facebook poster indicated police have been called.

