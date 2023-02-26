PHOTOS: Views from the Fraser Valley on a snowy Sunday

Heavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Michael Vander Vlis PhotoHeavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Michael Vander Vlis Photo
Heavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Rakael Albertson PhotoHeavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Rakael Albertson Photo
Heavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Jane Reedman PhotoHeavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Jane Reedman Photo
Heavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Mike Henderson PhotoHeavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Mike Henderson Photo
Heavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Klasina Van PhotoHeavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Klasina Van Photo
Heavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Laura Tunbridge PhotoHeavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Laura Tunbridge Photo
Heavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Kevin Gerbrandt PhotoHeavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Kevin Gerbrandt Photo
Heavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Darlene Pedrosa PhotoHeavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Darlene Pedrosa Photo
Heavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Cathy Leanne PhotoHeavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Cathy Leanne Photo
Heavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Koreen Erickson-Mackenzie PhotoHeavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Koreen Erickson-Mackenzie Photo

The Fraser Valley was buried in snow on Sunday (Feb. 26) after a snowstorm hit the region overnight. Readers of the Mission Record, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Hope Standard, and Agassiz-Harrison Observer submitted hundreds of photos of the aftermath.

Snowfall ranged from 10-30 cm throughout the region — Chilliwack got 25 cm, Abbotsford received 22 cm and Mission ranged from 20-30 cm. Agassiz and Hope measured at 17 cm and 10 cm respectively.

Light snow started falling on Saturday evening and intensified overnight before easing in the morning on Sunday.

READ MORE: Snow blankets Fraser Valley with up to 30 cm overnight

@dillon_white
dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Storm

Previous story
Chilliwack vehicle incident leads to lane closures on BC Highway 1

Just Posted

Heavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Michael Vander Vlis Photo
PHOTOS: Views from the Fraser Valley on a snowy Sunday

A vehicle incident in Chilliwack east of Annis Road has all eastbound lanes and one westbound lane closed, with a detour available and delays expected. /File Photo
Chilliwack vehicle incident leads to lane closures on BC Highway 1

Heavy snow hit the Fraser Valley overnight with up to 30 cm blanketing the region. The snow is expected to stop or transition to rain on Sunday (Feb. 26) morning. /Kevin Mills Photo
Snow blankets Fraser Valley with up to 30 cm overnight

One Surrey resident measured nearly 30 cm of snow early Sunday morning (Feb. 26). Environment Canada says 20 to 30 cm fell throughout the Surrey area. (@Kylem87/ Twitter)
PHOTOS: Lower Mainland blanketed in late-season snowfall