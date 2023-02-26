PHOTOS: Views from the Fraser Valley on a snowy Sunday

Heavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Michael Vander Vlis Photo Heavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Rakael Albertson Photo Heavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Jane Reedman Photo Heavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Mike Henderson Photo Heavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Klasina Van Photo Heavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Laura Tunbridge Photo Heavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Kevin Gerbrandt Photo Heavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Darlene Pedrosa Photo Heavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Cathy Leanne Photo Heavy snowfall blanketed the Fraser Valley on Sunday (Feb. 26) and residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, and Chilliwack submitted photos of the aftermath. /Koreen Erickson-Mackenzie Photo

The Fraser Valley was buried in snow on Sunday (Feb. 26) after a snowstorm hit the region overnight. Readers of the Mission Record, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Hope Standard, and Agassiz-Harrison Observer submitted hundreds of photos of the aftermath.

Snowfall ranged from 10-30 cm throughout the region — Chilliwack got 25 cm, Abbotsford received 22 cm and Mission ranged from 20-30 cm. Agassiz and Hope measured at 17 cm and 10 cm respectively.

Light snow started falling on Saturday evening and intensified overnight before easing in the morning on Sunday.

