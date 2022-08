Patrick Penner / Mission Record Patrick Penner / Mission Record Patrick Penner / Mission Record Patrick Penner / Mission Record Patrick Penner / Mission Record Patrick Penner / Mission Record Patrick Penner / Mission Record Patrick Penner / Mission Record Patrick Penner / Mission Record Patrick Penner / Mission Record Patrick Penner / Mission Record Patrick Penner / Mission Record Patrick Penner / Mission Record Patrick Penner / Mission Record Patrick Penner / Mission Record Patrick Penner / Mission Record Patrick Penner / Mission Record

Large crowds of racing fans came out to Mission Raceway Park on Sunday for the closing show of Smoke, Fire and Thunder.

The four-day spectacle is the park’s biggest event of the summer, running from Aug. 18 to 21, and featuring jet cars, hot rods, dragsters, pro mods, doorslammers and more.

EventsMissionVehicles