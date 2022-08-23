Patrick Penner / Mission Record

PHOTOS: Mission firefighters battle structure fire with toxic fumes

Source of fire was reportedly lithium-ion battery; coughing man on scene needed oxygen tank

Mission firefighters were battling a structure fire this morning with toxic fumes.

Emergency scanners reported a garage at the 7800 block of Wren Street was on fire at approximately 7:45 a.m., Aug. 23.

They reported that a lithium-ion battery was the source of the fire.

A large amount of smoke was coming from the house, and its chemical smell could be picked up from several blocks away.

One man on scene, still wearing his pajamas and barefoot, was coughing and had to be helped with an oxygen tank.

Paramedics and Mission RCMP were on scene, the latter of which had Wren Street Blocked off between Sandpiper Place and Holiday Avenue.

More to come.

PHOTOS: Mission firefighters battle structure fire with toxic fumes

