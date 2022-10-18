PHOTOS: 17 images of Chilliwack’s smoky skies in October

Resident posts photo from same spot at 10 a.m. every day from Oct. 1 to Oct. 17

Images taken in Chilliwack near Highway 1 looking east at 10 a.m. every day from Oct. 1 to Oct. 17, 2022. (Erik Devisser photos)

To say the air quality in the Eastern Fraser Valley has been bad in October would be a gross understatement.

Smoke from wildfires burning near Manning Park and southeast of Chilliwack Lake in Washington has filled the skies to varying degrees all month.

Metro Vancouver has issued multiple air quality advisories for Chilliwack, Agassiz, Harrison Hot Springs and Hope, and Tuesday (Oct. 18) might have been the worst day of all.

Chilliwack resident Erik Devisser created a slideshow of images shot at 10 a.m. every day from Oct. 1 to Oct. 17 taken from a Contact Security camera near Highway 1 aiming east towards Mt. Cheam.

Tired of the smoke in #chilliwack. Probably one of the worst days today. pic.twitter.com/ipYR7w5iKk — Erik Dv (@erikdv) October 18, 2022

The images show the varying degrees of smoke in the skies from some moments of clarity to some days when the mountains are completely obscured by smoke.

The slideshow of images ends with the words: “We need rain.”

The region has seen record breaking temperatures in October and almost zero precipitation since early August.

Environment Canada forecasts the smoky skies to continue at least until Wednesday with rain finally in the forecast for Friday and into the weekend.

