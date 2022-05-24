A person was taken to hospital by air ambulance after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Hope Monday (May 24) afternoon. (submitted photo)

A person was taken to hospital by air ambulance after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Hope Monday (May 24) afternoon. (submitted photo)

Person airlifted to hospital following Victoria Day crash on Highway 1 near Hope

RCMP suggest the two-vehicle collision may have been caused by distracted driving

A person may be charged with Dangerous Driving following a motor vehicle accident on Highway 1 Monday afternoon, May 24.

The two-car crash happened around noon near Flood-Hope Road and involved a red 2019 Ford Escape SUV and a silver 2019 Hyundai Elantra car.

Both vehicles were westbound when the accident happened, and the SUV almost ended up in the eastbound lanes after flipping across a large section of grass dividing east from west. The SUV came to a rest on its side, and the driver was trapped inside.

According to Hope RCMP Detachment Commander Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin, the Hope Fire Department assisted with medical treatment of the driver, and members were able to extract the driver from the vehicle.

That person was air lifted to hospital with suspected head and neck injuries.

The driver of the Elantra was arrested for Dangerous Driving, based on witness evidence. Farlin said that person was later released at the scene and the investigation will continue.

“This investigation highlights the serious consequences that can come from cell phone use while operating a motor vehicle,” Farlin said.

