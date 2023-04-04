Owner of run-down South Surrey property to be billed for cleanup

A home located at 132 Street and 15A Avenue has been a source of concern for neighbours. (Sobia Moman photo) The back-side of a home located at 132 Street and 15A Avenue, which has been a source of concern for neighbours. (Sobia Moman photo) The back-side of a home located at 132 Street and 15A Avenue, which has been a source of concern for neighbours. (Sobia Moman photo)

The owner of a South Surrey home that neighbours say has been a source of angst and odour for years can expect a bill from the city, after failing to meet a March 31 deadline to clean up the property.

Officials with the City of Surrey’s corporate services department confirmed Tuesday (April 4) that crews will be dispatched to the lot – located at 132 Street and 15A Avenue – to clear garbage, clothing and other debris that has accumulated in recent years.

“The owner did not comply with the City’s request to clean up the property by the March 31 deadline. As a result, the City has initiated the clean-up process and will be scheduling a clean up for next week,” reads a statement emailed to Peace Arch News.

READ MORE: Owner of run-down South Surrey property given till March 31 to clean up

The city told PAN last week that “we are actively working with the owner to clean up the property.”

The same family has been living at the home for decades, according to neighbours.

The unsightly problem has “been going on for years,” said Kevin Savage, who has lived across the street for 30 years.

Sharon Darlington, who lives next door to the home, said she believes the close proximity of the mess has impacted her health.

“It all started because of the smell. We can smell (the mould) so much and I have asthma. I can’t be out there without a respirator in my own yard,” she said.

“It’s only going to get worse as the weather warms up,” she added. “The house is like an incubator at this point.”

The 0.18-acre lot is heavily treed and the home’s exterior is littered with all manner of household debris and garbage.

This is not the first time the property has been brought to the city’s attention. A city spokesperson confirmed the municipality conducted a clean-up there five years ago.

A woman who identified herself as the Block Watch captain for the neighbourhood said she has heard “tons” of complaints about the home for years.

A for-sale sign was erected at the property last Wednesday (March 29).

According to listing details posted to katronisrealestate.com, the home is 2,816 square feet, with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is listed for $1,699,900.

“Build your dream home on fantastic corner lot with lane way,” the description reads.

“Newly built homes on the street so check with the City for building potential… House has no value.”

Jonathan Katronis said last week that he suspects the property will sell “pretty quick, but you never know.”

tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

BylawsCity of Surrey