One impaired driver rolls vehicle, another hits fire hydrant in Abbotsford

Nobody seriously injured in separate single-car crashes

Two single-vehicle impaired-driving collisions occurred in Abbotsford on Tuesday night (March 28) and early Wednesday morning (March 29).

The first crash took place at around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 1 in the eastbound lanes near the Bradner Road rest area.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said witnesses reported seeing the vehicle travelling at high speeds and swerving before the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle.

Walker said the lone occupant, a 35-year-old man, failed a roadside breath test and was issued a 90-day driving ban and a 30-day vehicle impound.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The second crash occurred just before 2:30 a.m. in the area of Blueridge Drive and Nightingale Drive.

Walker said the driver lost control and crashed through a fire hydrant and into the median.

“Extensive damage was caused, resulting in the city having to attend to shut down the water supply as the hydrant had broken off from the ground,” he said.

The 32-year-old male driver – the vehicle’s only occupant – was given a 90-day driving ban for refusing to provide a breath sample. Walker said the man was not injured in the crash.

Walker said impaired driving continues to climb in Abbotsford. Officers took 881 impaired drivers off the streets in 2021, compared to 778 the previous year.

Up to March 20 this year, 156 impaired drivers have been caught, he said.

