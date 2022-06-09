‘Nugget’ the dog stolen from Langford home safe after being found in Alberta

Nugget was in a camper and truck stolen on May 26

A puppy named Nugget has been returned home after going missing when his owner’s truck and camper were reported stolen with the dog inside. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

A puppy that went missing after a truck camper was stolen in Langford with the dog inside last month has been returned safe to its owners after being found in Alberta.

Nugget, a three-month-old Pomeranian, was turned in to the Brooks Animal Protection Society in Brooks, Alta., according to a June 6 Facebook post by ROAM – Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing.

“A huge thank you to everyone who helped us to get the word and his adorable little face out there. Also to those who called in and reported any sightings. We can’t thank ROAM and all the other agencies enough for all they are and have done. Proof it really does take the village of good-hearted people to move a mountain,” Carsen Brooksbank wrote in a June 7 Facebook post

Brooksbank said in a June 8 post Nugget was on his way home, and expected to arrive later that night.

News that Nugget had been found safe was well received on social media, with many people chiming in to say how relieved they were following efforts to locate him over the past coupleof weeks.

Nugget was reported stolen with the truck and camper May 26 from the area of Goldstream Avenue and Jacklin Road, according to a previous West Shore RCMP news release.

Shawnigan Lake RCMP later recovered the camper abandoned in the area of Kapoor Main, without the truck or the puppy.

