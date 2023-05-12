New group helping secure carpool rides to and from Chilliwack during transit strike

‘Together, we can find solutions to combat the inconvenience of the strike,’ says group founder

Chilliwack Carpool is an online group helping people get rides to and from Chilliwack. (Facebook/Chilliwack Carpool)

Chilliwack Carpool is an online group helping to connect those looking for rides to and from Chilliwack during the Fraser Valley transit strike.

The public Facebook group was set up in early May by Chilliwack resident Bradley Gionet, who was already an administrator for groups like “Chilliwack Supports Ukraine” and “Coronaoke” with great success.

A former co-worker of his, who relied on the transit system, had been finding it quite tough to find rides, so she asked Gionet to create an online group for the specific purpose of sharing carpool details.

So he did, and Chilliwack Carpool was born.

“Often the simplest solution to a big problem happens to be the one that sticks. I hope this group proves itself beneficial for those that need it.”

His first message to group members was a gentle reminder to remain safe since they accept a ride a their own risk.

“The transit strike has negatively affected the lives of many folks in Chilliwack who rely on this service for their daily transportation needs,” Gionet wrote. “Chilliwack Carpool is an opportunity for Chilliwack residents to offer or request ride sharing throughout the area.”

More than 350 people joined the group so far.

He advised everyone “to stay safe” while trying to secure transportation, and to keep their posts simple and specific with their requests or ride offers.

“Together, we can find solutions to combat the inconvenience the strike has put on everyday Chilliwack residents.”

But many seniors aren’t adept at searching for solutions online, which presents a bit of a challenge for a certain demographic in need.

Chilliwack senior Alireza Rivand said as a pensioner who is not online, he can’t afford to take taxis. He says he rides the bus to see his doctor on Vedder Road, or into Abbotsford for appointments, and since the strike, he’s been stuck.

“What is someone like me supposed to do?”

