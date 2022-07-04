The Navy Security Team is letting people know they are travelling from Esquimalt to Kelowna July 4 for tactical training on Okanagan Lake. (Twitter/Naval Security Team)

The Navy Security Team is letting people know they are travelling from Esquimalt to Kelowna July 4 for tactical training on Okanagan Lake. (Twitter/Naval Security Team)

Navy Security Team sets course for tactical training in Kelowna

Boats, navy personnel and support vehicles announce they are travelling along highways Monday

Travellers in the Fraser Valley may notice an increased military presence on the highways Monday, as the Naval Security Team makes their way from Esquimalt to the Okanagan.

The team is heading to Kelowna’s Okanagan Lake for a few days of tactical training, and their travel itinerary has them stopping in Hope on the way there, and again the way back on July 9.

The training includes four defender boats.

Members participating in the exercise are specifically trained to provide an additional layer of land and maritime security, called enhanced force protection, to deployed Royal Canadian Navy assets. The exercise will include approximately 20 navy coxswains, crew members and support personnel.

They left Vancouver Island on a BC Ferry at about 9:30 a.m., according to their social media channels. They announced the travel in part to let the public know the increased activity is nothing to be concerned about.

