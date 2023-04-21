MVI at Boundary Road near Sand in Chilliwack at about 7:30 a.m. (Google maps)

MVI with vehicle in ditch on western edge of Chilliwack

Rescue unit called after door would not open to remove patient from vehicle on Boundary Road

Emergency responders were called to the scene of vehicle in a ditch on the western edge of Chilliwack.

The single-vehicle motor vehicle incident in Yarrow near 3700 Boundary Road, was called in at about 7:30 a.m. as the rain poured down on Chilliwack Fire Department, RCMP and BC ambulance attending.

Responders were unable to open the door of the vehicle at first to remove the patient, and rescue apparatus was called. But then the rescue was told to stand down after Emergency Heath Services were on-scene.

RELATED: Same part of Yarrow was under water in 2021

Chilliwack Coun. Jeff Shields said asking the province to assign a mediator in the transit strike was a ‘grand idea,’ at city hall on April 18, 2023. (Screenshot/ City of Chilliwack video)
